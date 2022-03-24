KVNF Regional Newscast: March 24, 2022
- Delta County Commissioners signed an intergovernmental agreement with City of Delta and Delta County Library District on Tuesday, agreeing to trade the old City Market building for the historic Carnegie library building
- City of Montrose plans to purchase the former Wells Fargo building on Main Street and relocate City Hall operations there early next year
- Scott Franz reports Democrats are sending Gov. Polis a bill to protect unrestricted abortion access
- Last Friday, President Biden signed legislation making Amache, the former Japanese internment camp, a national historic site
- Kate Redmond speaks with U.S. Senator Michael Bennet about western slope priorities he included in the omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last week