KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 24, 2022

Published March 24, 2022 at 8:15 AM MDT
SenMichaelBennet.png
Gavin Dahl
/
  • Delta County Commissioners signed an intergovernmental agreement with City of Delta and Delta County Library District on Tuesday, agreeing to trade the old City Market building for the historic Carnegie library building
  • City of Montrose plans to purchase the former Wells Fargo building on Main Street and relocate City Hall operations there early next year
  • Scott Franz reports Democrats are sending Gov. Polis a bill to protect unrestricted abortion access
  • Last Friday, President Biden signed legislation making Amache, the former Japanese internment camp, a national historic site
  • Kate Redmond speaks with U.S. Senator Michael Bennet about western slope priorities he included in the omnibus spending bill passed by Congress last week

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
