The Town of Paonia's Board endured three abrupt resignations in the past four months. Kate Redmond reports on Thursday, trustees discussed slowing down and codifying how board resignations happen. Plus, schools have become contentious. COVID regulations and mask mandates led to contested school board elections. Districts have also been a battle ground when it comes to discussions of race, LGBTQ rights, and mental health. Districts face challenges from parents claiming they have broken the law and are liable for damages. Now, as KOTO's Julia Caulfield reports, Telluride School District is part of that conversation.

