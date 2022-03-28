© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 28, 2022

Published March 28, 2022 at 8:21 AM MDT
Telluride School District
The Telluride High School Miners mascot flexes his muscles.
  • Colorado lawmakers reject bill to protect workers who use marijuana off the clock
  • Region 10 and CASA of the 7th Judicial District teaming up to address housing needs with The Village on San Juan
  • Coal production is up in Colorado, led by production growth at the West Elk Mine in the North Fork Valley
  • Kate Redmond reports Paonia Town Trustees appointed a new member & discussed codifying how resignations work
  • KOTO's Julia Caulfield reports Telluride School District is facing claims of lawbreaking and liability for damages for COVID regulations, LGBTQ support, discussions of race, etc.

Tags

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
Related Content
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 25, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    In the March issue of Delta High School student newspaper The Paw Print, freshman Juliana Stagner wrote about gender-based discrepancies she noticed while tuned to the Winter Olympics. We talk about her reporting on the different conditions for male and female athletes at her school. Plus, Kate Redmond reports 1 in 7 Colorado children live with food insecurity. Members of the beef industry have set out to change that. And Colorado lawmakers are unveiling a bipartisan bill they say will help prevent deaths from fentanyl by increasing criminal penalties for distribution of the drug.