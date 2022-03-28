KVNF Regional Newscast: March 28, 2022
- Colorado lawmakers reject bill to protect workers who use marijuana off the clock
- Region 10 and CASA of the 7th Judicial District teaming up to address housing needs with The Village on San Juan
- Coal production is up in Colorado, led by production growth at the West Elk Mine in the North Fork Valley
- Kate Redmond reports Paonia Town Trustees appointed a new member & discussed codifying how resignations work
- KOTO's Julia Caulfield reports Telluride School District is facing claims of lawbreaking and liability for damages for COVID regulations, LGBTQ support, discussions of race, etc.