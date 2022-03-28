KVNF Regional Newscast: March 28, 2022

In the March issue of Delta High School student newspaper The Paw Print, freshman Juliana Stagner wrote about gender-based discrepancies she noticed while tuned to the Winter Olympics. We talk about her reporting on the different conditions for male and female athletes at her school. Plus, Kate Redmond reports 1 in 7 Colorado children live with food insecurity. Members of the beef industry have set out to change that. And Colorado lawmakers are unveiling a bipartisan bill they say will help prevent deaths from fentanyl by increasing criminal penalties for distribution of the drug.

