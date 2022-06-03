KVNF Regional Newscast: June 3, 2022

COVID hospitalizations jumped 38 percent in Colorado this week, according to the Denver Post. The CDPHE reported 225 people with COVID were hospitalized Tuesday up from 163 a week earlier. Numbers are still much lower than during the peak of the omicron wave in January when 1676 people were hospitalized statewide. Meanwhile 12 percent of tests reportedly came back positive. More than 5 percent is concerning.

State Rep. Ron Hanks has gone on the offensive in his campaign for US. Senate against Joe O’Dea in the Republican primary. Hanks is characterizing O’Dea as a pro-abortion candidate. O’Dea has affirmed his opposition to the Supreme Court’s expected reversal of Roe v. Wade. He supports a limited effort to codify abortion rights nationwide through legislation in Congress and supports a range of limits on abortion rights and access, including prohibitions on late term procedures, a ban on public funding for abortions and parental notification requirements. But that is too moderate for Hanks, who spreads debunked election conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and was outside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6th insurrection. This year Hanks was one of 4 House Republicans who sponsored a bill “abolishing abortion in Colorado” with no exceptions for rape, incest or life-threatening complications like ectopic pregnancies. That bill failed.

At last week’s Paonia town trustee meeting, a motion to divide town administrator Corinne Ferguson’s responsibilities into two separate positions failed 4-3, with Mayor Mary Bachran breaking the tie. Delta County Independent reports Ferguson became a town trustee in 2010 before accepting the deputy clerk position in 2013. Then in 2019, the board appointed Ferguson town clerk and interim town administrator. She became administrator in June of 2020. For Trustee Paige Smith, the dual responsibilities are quote “unfair” to Ferguson, whose time and attention is divided. Smith wants Ferguson to focus on the town’s water and sewer problems. The board will head into an executive session during the next meeting to discuss personnel matters, but can’t vote in private.

Planning to visit Lake San Cristobal in Hinsdale County this summer? There are new rules for the lake and other area recreation sites. Laura Palmisano reports.

SPOT (1:31)

Boats at Lake San Cristobal now undergo aquatic nuisance species inspections at the dock. CPW runs screenings from sunrise to sunset with a mobile decontamination unit on site if needed. So far lakes and reservoirs are still free of invasive mussels.

June is Pride month. Next, Kate Redmond speaks with Dr. Lynda Spann about the emotional and mental health of people in the LGBTQ community.

FEATURE (3:53)