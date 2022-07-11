© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 11, 2022

Published July 11, 2022 at 8:00 AM MDT
TracingTime.JPG

The Little Blue Creek Canyon project ended full daytime closures of US highway 50 on July 1st but full nighttime closures are still in effect from 7:30pm to 6:30am. Daytime delays could still last up to 60 minutes. Ongoing work includes blasting, drainage installation, fencing, embankment construction, draped mesh, guardrail work and erosion control.

Paving is underway in Montrose on Highway 550 and 50 this week from the Montrose airport to the San Juan Bypass. CDOT says businesses can expect access delays up to an hour at times.

Last month, federal agencies and five tribes signed a historic co-management agreement for Bears Ears National Monument. KZMU’s Justin Higginbottom speaks to an expert about what that will look like on the ground, and the agreement’s potential as a model for other tribal stakeholders in the country.

SPOT (2:48)

In his new book, "Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau" local author Craig Childs takes readers on a journey deeply examining certain rock art panels in the region. Laura Palmisano interviewed Childs whose home is in Norwood.

FEATURE (4:11)

Craig Childs Author Interview Laura Palmisano Justin Higginbottom KZMU RMCR Bears Ears National Monument
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
