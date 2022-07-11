KVNF Regional Newscast: July 11, 2022

The Little Blue Creek Canyon project ended full daytime closures of US highway 50 on July 1st but full nighttime closures are still in effect from 7:30pm to 6:30am. Daytime delays could still last up to 60 minutes. Ongoing work includes blasting, drainage installation, fencing, embankment construction, draped mesh, guardrail work and erosion control.

Paving is underway in Montrose on Highway 550 and 50 this week from the Montrose airport to the San Juan Bypass. CDOT says businesses can expect access delays up to an hour at times.

Last month, federal agencies and five tribes signed a historic co-management agreement for Bears Ears National Monument. KZMU’s Justin Higginbottom speaks to an expert about what that will look like on the ground, and the agreement’s potential as a model for other tribal stakeholders in the country.

In his new book, "Tracing Time: Seasons of Rock Art on the Colorado Plateau" local author Craig Childs takes readers on a journey deeply examining certain rock art panels in the region. Laura Palmisano interviewed Childs whose home is in Norwood.

