89.1 KVMT transmitter is down. Due to weather and technical difficulties. The 89.1 signal may be down for the next few days.
We are working on getting a crew to the transmitter site to resolve the issue. You can stream online here at KVNF.org.
We apologize for the inconvenience and are doing everything we can to get back on the air.
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 2, 2023

By Lisa Young
Published January 2, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST
Dec. 30: Broomfield, Co. — The Marshall Fire continues to burn out of control.
Dec. 30: Broomfield, Co. — The Marshall Fire continues to burn out of control.

December 30 marked the one year anniversary of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-G-N-U’s John Kelin brings us a special report on how the community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the most destructive fire in Colorado history.

The Delta County Library District will not ask voters for a mill levy tax increase in 2023. Board members agreed unanimously that current conditions are unfavorable for passing a ballot measure. The district's board president cited “Economic hardships caused by inflation, the post-pandemic environment, and feedback from community members."

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
