KVNF Regional Newscast: January 2, 2023

December 30 marked the one year anniversary of the Marshall Fire in Boulder County. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, K-G-N-U’s John Kelin brings us a special report on how the community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the most destructive fire in Colorado history.

The Delta County Library District will not ask voters for a mill levy tax increase in 2023. Board members agreed unanimously that current conditions are unfavorable for passing a ballot measure. The district's board president cited “Economic hardships caused by inflation, the post-pandemic environment, and feedback from community members."

