KVNF Regional Newscast: February 22, 2024

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a sheepherder located the remains of what appears to be an adult female. According to a Delta County press release, the body was found near Smith Mountain Trailhead east of Delta on Sunday, Feb. 18th. An autopsy is being conducted to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

The City of Montrose will host a State of The City presentation on Monday, February 26. Residents will receive a current assessment of city operations and meet with representatives from every city department. The State of The City will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Montrose Pavilion. City leadership speak from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. covering important issues facing the Montrose community.

A delay in completion of its 2022 audit is costing the town of Paoina financially, including the loss of a $956,000 grant to be used toward water projects. The late audit is also holding up other state public funds to which the town is entitled, reports the Delta County Independent.

The reasons for the audit delay involve the town having to realign its finance department and financial practices, the loss of the CPA firm that was working on the audit and waiting for the former finance director to sign off on a town credit card so staff could close the credit card.

Paonia Town Administrator Stefen Wynn rescinded the nearly $1 million dollar DOLA grant after the town failed to produce the 2022 audit in time. As for the 2023 audit, Wynn says he will request an extension since auditors will not be able to start on the 2023 audit until June 1.

Adam Frisch, candidate for Congress in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, is hitting the road again to meet folks across Western Slope and Southern Colorado. He'll host meet and greets in all 27 counties over the next three weeks.

State lawmakers are considering new protections for transgender students. KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports they’re moving forward with a bill that would require schools to use a student’s chosen name.

The White River National Forest uses a variety of methods to manage its 2.3 million acres, whether that’s pickup trucks, O-H-V’s, or drones. But there’s one tried and true method of getting around wilderness that’s been around forever, that the Forest Service still relies on — horses and mules. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio, Caroline Llanes of Aspen Public Radio has the story.