KVNF Regional Newscast: April 26, 2024

The Delta High School renovation project is in full swing, reports the Delta County Independent. Work to create security entrances and update wrestling and locker rooms is being funded by a $27.7 million bond passed in November 2022.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place in early January. All students at DHS will get out of school on May 17, the same as seniors, to allow extra time to work on construction. Delta High School renovations should be completed by October.

KVNF’s Brody Wilson shares a report on a recent decision by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife to spare the life of one male wolf known to have killed several cows in Grand County. Wilson also shares how the closure of the middle bridge at Blue Mesa Reservoir has significantly impacted local residents raising urgent concerns as Brody Wilson reports for KVNF.

On today’s Farm Friday, the USDA recently announced the latest update of food offerings within its Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. Rod Bain reports.