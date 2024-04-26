© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: April 26, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published April 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT

The Delta High School renovation project is in full swing, reports the Delta County Independent. Work to create security entrances and update wrestling and locker rooms is being funded by a $27.7 million bond passed in November 2022.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place in early January. All students at DHS will get out of school on May 17, the same as seniors, to allow extra time to work on construction. Delta High School renovations should be completed by October.

KVNF’s Brody Wilson shares a report on a recent decision by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife to spare the life of one male wolf known to have killed several cows in Grand County. Wilson also shares how the closure of the middle bridge at Blue Mesa Reservoir has significantly impacted local residents raising urgent concerns as Brody Wilson reports for KVNF.

On today’s Farm Friday, the USDA recently announced the latest update of food offerings within its Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. Rod Bain reports.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
