We are aware of the interference of in our 88.9 signal in Ridgway. We are working on the issue. Thanks for your patience.
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: June 5, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published June 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
The Green River flows through Sublette County, Wyo. on Mar. 27, 2024. Snowmelt-fed rivers and streams near the Colorado River’s headwaters have been at the heart of recent negotiations about the region’s water future.
Alex Hager / KUNC
/
KVNF
The Green River flows through Sublette County, Wyo. on Mar. 27, 2024. Snowmelt-fed rivers and streams near the Colorado River’s headwaters have been at the heart of recent negotiations about the region’s water future.

Delta Police are seeking charges against a minor who is suspected of severely injuring 15-year-old Kasen Spencer on May 3rd, reports the Montrose Daily Press. Delta Police have not released the assault suspect’s age or name. They also have not released information on how many other juveniles are accused of providing false information about the incident.

Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler said during the initial investigation that officers were told that Kasen accidentally shot himself, but there were inconsistencies to the story. Medical personnel ruled out a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Kasen is recovering at Salt Lake City Hospital.

Kebler Pass in Gunnison County is open to vehicles under 30,000 pounds. The route will offer an alternative route for the U.S. 50 bridge closure at Blue Mesa Reservoir. The pass, on Gunnison County Road 12, connects CO Highway 133 near the Paonia Reservoir to Crested Butte and gives access to Gunnison and Hinsdale counties. Gunnison County Public Works, with Montrose County and CDOT, worked to clear and repair the pass, reports the Montrose Daily Press.

The U.S. 50 bridge closed on April 18 due to safety concerns. CDOT aims to reopen the bridge to limited traffic by July 4, pending critical repairs. Another detour, County Road 26, the Lake City Cutoff, is open seven times a day via pilot car in each direction. The opening of Kebler pass will dramatically reduce the travel time for our North Fork listeners heading to the Gunnison Area, or points Southeast of there.

Montrose Mayor J. David Reed recently announced the “You Make a Difference” award as part of a “Year of Our Citizens” campaign, reports the Montrose Daily Press. The campaign will celebrate the contributions of local residents to the Montrose community. During Reed’s term, residents will be recognized for their contributions to the community by receiving an award from the City Council. Individuals can be nominated for the “You Make a Difference” award by contacting the Montrose City Clerk‘s office.

The Paradise Theater is Paonia has hosted a variety of programming lately including live music, a dj dance party and even a psychic medium. Today, Wednesday June 5th, The paradise will host acclaimed comedian Michael Pallascak . KVNF’s Taya Jae sat down with Michael to find out more.

Four Western states are paying farmers and ranchers tens of millions of dollars this year to conserve water. It’s part of a short-term plan to save water from the Colorado River, which is shrinking amid two decades of megadrought. But some are skeptical that the federally-funded program is worth the money reports KUNC’s Alex Hager and Aspen Journalism’s Heather Sackett.

Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
