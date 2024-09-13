© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: September 13, 2024

By Lisa Young
Published September 13, 2024 at 8:00 AM MDT
Alex Hager / KUNC
The Colorado River flows through the Shoshone diversion structure on Jan. 29, 2024. Northern Water, which supplies cities and farms on the Front Range, is asking for more data about how much water will stay on the Western Slope after the Colorado River District purchases rights to the water that flows through Shoshone.

FEATURE: A Colorado water agency is pushing back on a hundred million dollar transfer of water rights from the Colorado River. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, they want more studies on the Shoshone water rights before the deal goes through.

KVNF Farm Friday: On today's Farm Friday we hear from Ann Duncan, CSU Extension, on an upcoming event in Montrose on Saturday, September 21. The Homesteading the Western Slope will take place at the Montrose County Fairgrounds - Friendship Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Registration must be in by Wednesday, September 18.

Top Story: With roughly 52 days until the election, the effort to get folks registered to vote is ramping up. Next Tuesday, September 17th is National Voter Registration Day. The annual event sponsored by National Voter Registration Day dot Org is a coast to coast effort to register voters nationwide.

Locally the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley are promoting the nationwide effort to increase voter registration as well as provide election information to our listening area. Jan Edwards, voter services chair for the League of Women Voters for the Uncompahgre Valley, speaks with KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young.

Tags
KVNF Regional Newscast Colorado RiverKVNF's Farm FridayLeague of Women Voters
Lisa Young
Lisa was born in Texas but grew up on a small farm in Olathe, Colorado and considers herself a “Colorado native after six years of age.” Lisa has seven years experience in media, beginning as a News Director for a small radio station on the Eastern Plains. Following her initial radio career, Lisa worked as a staff reporter for The Journal Advocate in Sterling, Colorado and most recently as a staff reporter for the Delta County Independent. Lisa is thrilled to join the award-winning News and Public Affairs team at KVNF.
