KVNF Regional Newscast: September 13, 2024

FEATURE: A Colorado water agency is pushing back on a hundred million dollar transfer of water rights from the Colorado River. KUNC’s Alex Hager reports, they want more studies on the Shoshone water rights before the deal goes through.

KVNF Farm Friday: On today's Farm Friday we hear from Ann Duncan, CSU Extension, on an upcoming event in Montrose on Saturday, September 21. The Homesteading the Western Slope will take place at the Montrose County Fairgrounds - Friendship Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Registration must be in by Wednesday, September 18.

Top Story: With roughly 52 days until the election, the effort to get folks registered to vote is ramping up. Next Tuesday, September 17th is National Voter Registration Day. The annual event sponsored by National Voter Registration Day dot Org is a coast to coast effort to register voters nationwide.

Locally the League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley are promoting the nationwide effort to increase voter registration as well as provide election information to our listening area. Jan Edwards, voter services chair for the League of Women Voters for the Uncompahgre Valley, speaks with KVNF Senior Reporter Lisa Young.

