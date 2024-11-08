KVNF Regional Newscast: November 8, 2024

FEATURE: On today’s Farm Friday we visit Delta Compost located in the adobes north of Delta. The composting company made numerous improvements at the site thanks to a state grant. The composting site will take your leaves, fallen trees, branches and other yard materials free of charge. This saves space in the local landfill and Delta Compost will turn yard debris, unpainted pallets and food was and turn it into clean compost for homes, construction and farms.

TOP STORY : During Wednesday morning’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, Delta County Clerk and Recorder Teri Stephenson expressed gratitude to her team, election judges, law enforcement, and community members for their roles in making the 2024 election a success.

Stephenson noted that of the county’s approximately 24,000 active voters, the county saw an impressive 82% turnout with staff processing over 5,000 ballots in just two days. Stephenson also mentioned that the recently established Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) in Hotchkiss was a great success, providing ample space and better accessibility for voters, which contributed to an improved experience.

WATER STORIES: Today we bring you two stories on water from KUNC’s Alex Hager. Federal officials announced a new round of funding to help native tribes access clean drinking water affecting tribes in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Wyoming. Leaders behind the future of the Colorado River say they don’t think Donald Trump’s return to the White House will interfere with their work.