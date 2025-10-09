KVNF Regional Newscast: October 9, 2025

DELTA PRIDE: This year’s Delta Pride event honoring LGBTQ plus individuals and families will be held Saturday, October 18th. I spoke with Xavier Saenz, founder of the non-profit group located in Delta County. One event was cancelled due to threats against a local restaurant scheduled to host an after hours adult only event.

MORE LGBTQ NEWS: The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in a case that challenges a Colorado law banning the practice of conversion therapy for minors, where counselors work to change a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Eric Galatas of the Colorado News Connection has the story.

LOCAL NEWS: Election 2025 ballots from your county clerk and recorder will be mailed out tomorrow to all active, registered voters. Voter Service Polling Centers in your county open up on Monday, October 27th…which is also the last day for voters to request a ballot to be mailed to them. And Election Day is Tuesday, November 4. County clerk’s offices will take walk-in ballots from 7 am to 7 pm.

Delta County School District held a school board candidate forum on Tuesday evening via Zoom. The presentation included District 1 Candidates incumbent Kristina Hines and challenger Sheldon Kier. And District 5 Candidates incumbent Jennifer McGavin and challengers Adena Kreutz and Autumn Wynn. The next school board meeting is scheduled for October 21st at Cedaredge High School.

Montrose County School District RE-1J will also participate in this year’s Coordinated Election. There are four contested school board races this year. District A: Neisha Balleck vs Darren Sofka; District C: Alice Murphy vs Scott Scarborough; District E: Kris Besler, Hollee Mundell and Tiffany Vincent finally in District G: Jessica Corrigan vs Shane Daly. You can find each candidate's bio at mcsd.org.

Delta Health officials and staff met this week with Congressman Jeff Hurd and Betsy Bair, District Director at United State House of Representatives. According to Delta Health’s facebook page the Board of Directors and Administrative team at the hospital ‘took the opportunity to discuss the reality of rural healthcare in today's climate, as well as to showcase the work that's being done day in and day out’ at the rural healthcare facility.

A lightning strike early Saturday morning severely damaged a home in Cedaredge. The structure fire started before 5 a.m. damaging a house at 710 SE Pine St…. Cedaredge Volunteer Fire Department contained and extinguished the blaze. No one was injured, however, officials say the house is likely a total loss.

