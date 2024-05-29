© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
We are aware of the interference of in our 88.9 signal in Ridgway. We are working on the issue. Thanks for your patience.
NEWS
KVNF
Local Motion

Local Motion: Colorado providers discuss medical missions in Ukraine, Gaza

By Laura Palmisano
Published May 29, 2024 at 11:53 AM MDT
Physician assistant Bob Downs carrying medical supplies while on a medical mission in Ukraine.
Global Care Force

This week on Local Motion, we'll hear from two Colorado medical providers. One volunteered in Ukraine and the other in Gaza.

First, we’ll hear from physician assistant Bob Downs about his recent medical mission to Ukraine.

Downs worked as a physician assistant in the tiny mountain town of Lake City for the past decade. The 66-year-old retired from full-time practice in February. Then in March, he went to Ukraine on a medical mission with Global Care Force, a nonprofit organization. Downs needed to raise $6,500.00 to go on the trip. He surpassed that goal in a matter of days with a majority of his funding coming from the Lake City community. He’s planning to return to Ukraine in July for a second medical mission.

Dr. Barbara Zind examining a Palestinian refugee in Lebanon in Oct. 2023. at medical clinic run by the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.
Barbara Zind
Dr. Barbara Zind examining a Palestinian refugee in Lebanon in Oct. 2023. at medical clinic run by the Palestine Children's Relief Fund.

Then, we'll hear from Grand Junction pediatrician Barbara Zind who recently retired from full-time practice. She was stuck in Gaza for nearly a month after war broke out between Israel and Hamas in October of last year.

Zind was in Gaza as a volunteer with Palestine Children’s Relief Fund on a humanitarian mission to treat chronically ill children. That mission was cut short and she ended up spending the next 26 days in an active war zone.

Tags
Local Motion GazaUkraineLocal MotionHealthcareGrand JunctionLake City
Laura Palmisano
Laura joined KVNF in 2014. She was the news director for two years and now works as a freelance reporter covering Colorado's Western Slope. Laura is an award-winning journalist with work recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists, Colorado Broadcasters Association, and RTDNA. In 2015, she was a fellow for the Institute for Justice & Journalism. Her fellowship project, a three-part series on the Karen refugee community in Delta, Colorado, received a regional Edward R. Murrow Award.
See stories by Laura Palmisano
