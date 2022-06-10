The Pen and The Sword: Co-author Vince Waldron on Ronnie Spector's memoir Be My Baby

This week on The Pen and The Sword features Marcello Cabus in conversation with KVNF's Gavin Dahl about his self-published memoir Pioneers of Leisure. The 300-page book is packed full of his escapades as a smuggler and drug dealer, exploring his struggles with addiction and failed relationships. You can learn more about his role in the history of Paonia Purple here. He also explains why he’s hopeful now, as one of his biggest dreams to make the world a better place could still come true.

