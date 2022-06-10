The Pen and The Sword: Co-author Vince Waldron on Ronnie Spector's memoir Be My Baby
Published June 10, 2022 at 6:31 PM MDT
This week we hear from our Rocky Mountain Community Radio partner station KGNU's news director Shannon Young. She speaks with Vince Waldron, co-author of Be My Baby, a memoir by the late Ronnie Spector. The singer originally published her memoir in 1990, but updated it for a release which is hitting bookstores last month. Ronnie Spector unfortunately did not live to see the release of this latest version of her book. She died in January after a private battle with cancer. But her story lives on for a younger audience.
This week on The Pen and The Sword features Marcello Cabus in conversation with KVNF's Gavin Dahl about his self-published memoir Pioneers of Leisure. The 300-page book is packed full of his escapades as a smuggler and drug dealer, exploring his struggles with addiction and failed relationships. You can learn more about his role in the history of Paonia Purple here. He also explains why he’s hopeful now, as one of his biggest dreams to make the world a better place could still come true.