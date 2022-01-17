© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast: November 29, 2021

Published January 17, 2022 at 8:18 AM MST
STASIA LANIER
KSUT
This Best Western hotel in Durango could become an affordable housing project, if the city's plan to buy it goes through.
  • Durango & Aspen tie for best citywide recycling programs in Colorado
  • Ouray County proposes piping water from Cow Creek to Ridgway Reservoir
  • For a class project, Montrose High School students registered 40 new voters who turn 18 in 2022
  • Kate Redmond reports the Town of Paonia held a public hearing on the 2022 budget last week
  • KSUT's Sarah Flower reports Durango hopes to ease its affordable housing crunch by purchasing a hotel and converting it into apartment units, for RMCR's Solutions Journalism collaboration

KVNF Regional Newscast DurangoCity of AspenRecyclingOuray CountyWaterCow CreekRidgway ReservoirMontrose High SchoolVoter RegistrationKevin KunsKate RedmondTown of Paonia2022 BudgetKSUTSarah Floweraffordable housingAffordable Housing Reporting CollaborationRMCRRocky Mountain Community Radio CoalitionSolutions Journalism Network
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl