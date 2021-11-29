-
Avian influenza is ravaging poultry flocks across the Upper Midwest. The virus is "doing things we've never seen it do before," and understanding about transmission is very limited, a scientist says.
This is the worst outbreak since the H5N2 influenza was first detected in December. The disease has been found in seven other states over the past five months.