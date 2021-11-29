-
Bela Fleck / My Bluegrass Heart / Renew: The 18-time Grammy winner(!!!) is graciously leading and collaborating with an all-star lineup on 2 discs and 19…
North Fork Valley musician Jon Hickam talks with KVNF about his debut solo album "Pickin' and Grinnin' with Willis Pickem." The new album features…
Tony Rice first gained attention as a member of J.D. Crowe's boundary-pushing New South. Rice took it even further in the David Grisman Quintet. But the road took a toll on Rice.
Durango musician Cody Tinnin talks with KVNF about his upcoming solo album "Perennial" and shares several unreleased songs on this Talkin Music. Tinnin is…
Billy Strings, a 25-year-old bluegrass guitar wizard from Michigan, headlines this week's Ridgway Summer Concert Series broadcast, which originates at…
Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Aaron Lipp dropped by the KVNF studios ahead of his solo performance Wednesday evening at Remedy Juice Bar Cafe at…
2015 Pickin' In the Park Concert Series, Week 4 - Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, with The RailsplittersWith their latest release Cold Spell landing a 2015…
2015 Ridgway Summer Concert Series, Week 5 - Steep Canyon Rangers with Front CountrySteep Canyon Rangers are an American bluegrass band from Brevard,…
Pickin' In the Park Concert Series, Week 3 - The Drew Emmitt Band with Simpler Times BluegrassDrew Emmitt is a mandolinist, guitarist, fiddle player,…
Concert audio recorded at the Pickin' In the Park Concert Series, Thursday, Aug. 8th, 2013, at Paonia Town Park.