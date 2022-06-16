KVNF Regional Newscast: June 16, 2022

Hotchkiss businesses remain open as construction on Bridge Street continues, with demolition and prep work of the ADA ramps wrapping up this week. Delta County Independent reports the repair and replacement of water pipes under the street is also nearing completion at 3rd and 4th. Next traffic will shift to the south side of the street.

Delta Health Family Medicine will relocate this fall from Meeker Street in Delta to the main hospital campus. Jacqueline Davis told the DCI it is a strategic and cost-saving measure to occupy building space owned by the hospital instead of renting. A renovated space will be shared with the Pulmonary Clinic starting in September.

A total of 47 applicants made the June 8th deadline for recreational marijuana business licenses in Grand Junction. A review committee, made up of representatives from city departments, is looking at a long list of requirements as they narrow the field to 10. Requirements include insurance, property lined up, a sales tax license, background checks, plans for security and ventilation and disclosure of financial interests. Grand Junction Sentinel reports after the review committee is done, applications still moving through the process will each receive a public hearing. Then, remaining applications will be entered into a lottery for each of the city’s 10 recreational cannabis licenses.

The editor-in-chief of The Aspen Times, Andrew Travers, has been terminated. He was let go on Friday for publishing a column by Roger Marolt on a controversial project led by luxury hotel developers on Aspen Mountain. The Aspen Times was sued by Russian billionaire Vladislav Doronin for defamation and libel based on columns and articles detailing the $76 million dollar purchase of a near-acre parcel of land, initially intended to be developed into an 81-room boutique hotel called the Gorsuch Haus. Voters approved that project, with the town and the historical society on board, then the developers turned around and sold it. Doronin protested the paper’s characterization of him as a Russian Oligarch. Both parties settled out of court in May. Aspen Councilman Ward Hauenstein on Tuesday asked the community to rally around Travers, a longtime arts editor at the paper, and stand up for a free press. Aspen Times publisher Allison Pattillo had written the Times’ reporting on the project would continue, leading Travers to accept a new promotion to editor-in-chief and publish the column. But on Friday, an executive at Ogden, the West Virginia based company that recently bought a chain of papers including the Times, deleted the column from its website and fired Travers.

After a canceled 2020 and a scaled back 2021, the Telluride Bluegrass Festival is back in full force this weekend. The 49th annual festival runs today through Sunday with 12,000 attendees daily. But the festivities were already underway a few days before the official start as throngs filled the Telluride Town Park Campground. KOTO's Matt Hoisch spoke with campers about what they're excited for and how it feels to be back.

FEATURE (4:48)

That was Matt Hoisch reporting for KOTO and Rocky Mountain Community Radio. The 49th annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival runs today through Sunday.