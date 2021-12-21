KVNF Regional Newscast: December 21, 2021
- Montrose Regional Health has granted 160 COVID vaccine exemptions on religious grounds, 20 on medical grounds
- Town of Mountain Village buying 37-acre property in Town of Norwood to build single-family affordable housing
- In response to Islamophobic comments by Rep. Lauren Boebert, U.S. House creates new position at U.S. State Department to combat Islamophobia, while refraining from punitive actions like censuring her or removing committee assignments
- State Senator Chris Hansen (D-Denver) shares an update on the Joint Budget Committee and talks about his bipartisan legislation modernizing electric transmission infrastructure to meet clean energy goals in Colorado. Plus he comments on working across the aisle with State Senator Don Coram (R-Montrose) who is expected to run for Congress