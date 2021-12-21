KVNF Regional Newscast: December 21, 2021

What happens to student COVID testing during the two-week holiday break? KVNF's Gavin Dahl asks Montrose School District public information officer Matt Jenkins. Plus, the Environmental Protection Agency ruled the White Mesa uranium mill in Southeastern Utah can no longer accept radioactive waste from Superfund sites. KZMU's Justin Higginbottom speaks with a lawyer who fought for that decision about the mill’s future.

