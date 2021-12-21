© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 21, 2021

Published December 21, 2021 at 12:36 PM MST
Power lines near Houston on Feb. 16. Some Texas residents are facing enormous power bills after wholesale prices for electricity skyrocketed amid last week's massive grid failure.
  • Montrose Regional Health has granted 160 COVID vaccine exemptions on religious grounds, 20 on medical grounds
  • Town of Mountain Village buying 37-acre property in Town of Norwood to build single-family affordable housing
  • In response to Islamophobic comments by Rep. Lauren Boebert, U.S. House creates new position at U.S. State Department to combat Islamophobia, while refraining from punitive actions like censuring her or removing committee assignments
  • State Senator Chris Hansen (D-Denver) shares an update on the Joint Budget Committee and talks about his bipartisan legislation modernizing electric transmission infrastructure to meet clean energy goals in Colorado. Plus he comments on working across the aisle with State Senator Don Coram (R-Montrose) who is expected to run for Congress

KVNF Regional NewscastMontrose Regional HealthCOVID-19Mountain VillageNorwoodaffordable housingIslamophobiaRep. Lauren BoebertChris HansenDon CoramJoint Budget CommitteeClean Energy2022 Election
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
