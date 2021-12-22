Democrat Chris Hansen: Republican Don Coram 'would be a great candidate' for Congress

The Joint Budget Committee met all of last week in Denver and heard economic and revenue forecasts from the Office of State Planning and Budgeting on Friday. Hansen joined colleagues in issuing a statement saying, quote, “uplifting low-income groups, investing in education, and supporting jobs” must be priorities in 2022. JBC chair Julie McCluskie says there is not enough money for higher education in the governor’s budget proposal. Hansen says he agrees.

Hansen was a prime sponsor on a bill to modernize electric transmission infrastructure to meet clean energy goals, with west slope Republican co-prime sponsors Don Coram and Marc Catlin. He co-sponsored another bill with Republican Don Coram on strengthening civics education.

Obviously as a Democrat, in the Third Congressional District race next year Hansen will be rooting for the winner of the Democratic primary in the General Election. At the same time, many political observers think the Republican primary is the biggest opportunity for change since the district map is now more Republican than before. Gavin asked the Senator, if Don Coram files to run for Congress, and becomes the challenger to Lauren Boebert in the primary, what does he want voters here in the district to know about working with him across the aisle at the capitol?