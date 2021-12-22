© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
NEWS

Democrat Chris Hansen: Republican Don Coram 'would be a great candidate' for Congress

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Gavin Dahl
Published December 22, 2021 at 1:43 PM MST
Colorado General Assembly
Chris Hansen represents Denver and Arapahoe County in Colorado's State Senate

State Senator Chris Hansen (D-Denver) speaks with KVNF's Gavin Dahl about the Joint Budget Committee, his 2021 legislation to modernize electric transmission infrastructure and strengthen civics education, and his experience working across the aisle at the Capitol with State Senator Don Coram (R-Montrose).

The Joint Budget Committee met all of last week in Denver and heard economic and revenue forecasts from the Office of State Planning and Budgeting on Friday. Hansen joined colleagues in issuing a statement saying, quote, “uplifting low-income groups, investing in education, and supporting jobs” must be priorities in 2022. JBC chair Julie McCluskie says there is not enough money for higher education in the governor’s budget proposal. Hansen says he agrees.

Hansen was a prime sponsor on a bill to modernize electric transmission infrastructure to meet clean energy goals, with west slope Republican co-prime sponsors Don Coram and Marc Catlin. He co-sponsored another bill with Republican Don Coram on strengthening civics education.

Obviously as a Democrat, in the Third Congressional District race next year Hansen will be rooting for the winner of the Democratic primary in the General Election. At the same time, many political observers think the Republican primary is the biggest opportunity for change since the district map is now more Republican than before. Gavin asked the Senator, if Don Coram files to run for Congress, and becomes the challenger to Lauren Boebert in the primary, what does he want voters here in the district to know about working with him across the aisle at the capitol?

NEWSChris HansenDon CoramClean EnergyCivics Education2021 Legislative Session2022 ElectionJoint Budget Committee
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
