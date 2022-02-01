© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Coal Basin

    KVNF Regional Newscast: February 1, 2022
    Hinsdale County purchased a peninsula and island on Lake San Cristobal just over a year ago. As KVNF’s Laura Palmisano reports, the county now plans to move ahead with renovations at the property. Coal Basin, near Redstone, was the site of mining disasters last century. Now, a privately-owned parcel surrounded by National Forest land provides public access to custom mountain bike trails. As KDNK’s Morgan Neely reports, the trails offer recreation, while mitigating the environmental destruction left behind by the mine's operators.
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: February 1, 2022
