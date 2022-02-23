© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 23, 2022

Published February 23, 2022 at 3:21 PM MST
Eleanor Bennett
Aspen Public Radio
Local stakeholders from Pitkin County, CORE, Holy Cross Energy, and Sen. Michael Bennet's office toured abandoned coal mines leaking methane in Coal Basin above the town of Redstone on Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Mark Burns, charged with first-degree murder, makes first court appearance in Delta District Court
  • Olathe Police Chief Rogelio Pacheco awarded Law Enforcement Purple Heart for injury in line of duty
  • Temporary bridge over Gunnison River on Highway 92 between Delta and Austin is complete
  • Kate Redmond reports Town of Paonia contractor laid out recommendations to address troubled water system
  • Eleanor Bennett of KAJX reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio on a group of stakeholders working with Pitkin County to capture methane leaking out of abandoned coal mines above the town of Redstone

