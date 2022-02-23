KVNF Regional Newscast: February 23, 2022

Mark Burns, charged with first-degree murder, makes first court appearance in Delta District Court
Olathe Police Chief Rogelio Pacheco awarded Law Enforcement Purple Heart for injury in line of duty
Temporary bridge over Gunnison River on Highway 92 between Delta and Austin is complete
Kate Redmond reports Town of Paonia contractor laid out recommendations to address troubled water system
Eleanor Bennett of KAJX reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio on a group of stakeholders working with Pitkin County to capture methane leaking out of abandoned coal mines above the town of Redstone