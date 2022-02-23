KVNF Regional Newscast: February 23, 2022

County Clerks from Delta, Montrose, and Ouray Counties are participating in a panel discussion tomorrow hosted by the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of the Uncompaghre Valley. They’ll discuss this year’s elections, including changes to precincts, election security, and how vote tabulation works. Carol Howe, VP of the local League, talks to Gavin Dahl about why they're convening this panel. Plus, the northern skies of the Navajo Nation are clearer after the closure of the coal-powered Navajo Generating Station. But the region also lost jobs and tax revenue. For Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s series on fossil fuel transitions, KZMU’s Justin Higginbottom reports on the legacy of Navajo Nation coal power and what comes next, a proposed hydropower plant.

Listen • 8:10