KVNF Regional Newscast: February 1, 2022

COVID numbers among children are way up, with more 1.1 million cases nationally for the week ending January 20th
Ceremony celebrates culmination of $10.8M capital campaign for new Food Bank of the Rockies facility in Grand Junction
KVNF's Laura Palmisano reports Hinsdale County is moving ahead with renovations at Lake San Cristobal
KDNK's Morgan Neely reports for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions on mountain bike trails at Coal Basin, near Redstone, mitigating environmental destruction left behind by mine operators
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Plans are kicking into high gear to move the Delta Library branch out of the historic Carnegie building, and into a much larger facility, the soon-to-be-renovated former City Market building. But predictably, costs to keep going up. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, mining has been an economic driver in Southwest Colorado since the late 1800s. But when a local mine and power plant closed in 2017, a number of communities were forced to reimagine. KOTO’s Julia Caulfield has more on the region’s effort to create a new economic future, as part of the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions.