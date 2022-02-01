KVNF Regional Newscast: February 1, 2022

Plans are kicking into high gear to move the Delta Library branch out of the historic Carnegie building, and into a much larger facility, the soon-to-be-renovated former City Market building. But predictably, costs to keep going up. Kate Redmond reports. Plus, mining has been an economic driver in Southwest Colorado since the late 1800s. But when a local mine and power plant closed in 2017, a number of communities were forced to reimagine. KOTO’s Julia Caulfield has more on the region’s effort to create a new economic future, as part of the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions.

