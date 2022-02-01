© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 1, 2022

Published February 1, 2022 at 7:50 AM MST
HinsdaleCounty-Jan2022.JPG
Laura Palmisano
/
KVNF
  • COVID numbers among children are way up, with more 1.1 million cases nationally for the week ending January 20th
  • Ceremony celebrates culmination of $10.8M capital campaign for new Food Bank of the Rockies facility in Grand Junction
  • KVNF's Laura Palmisano reports Hinsdale County is moving ahead with renovations at Lake San Cristobal
  • KDNK's Morgan Neely reports for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions on mountain bike trails at Coal Basin, near Redstone, mitigating environmental destruction left behind by mine operators

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastCOVID-19vaccinesFood Bank of the RockiesGrand JunctionHinsdale CountyLake San CristobalKristine BorchersCoal BasinRedstoneMorgan NeelyKDNKRMCRRocky Mountain Community Radio CoalitionFossil Fuel Reporting Collaboration
