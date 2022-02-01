KVNF Regional Newscast: February 1, 2022

COVID numbers among children are way up, with more 1.1 million cases nationally for the week ending January 20th
Ceremony celebrates culmination of $10.8M capital campaign for new Food Bank of the Rockies facility in Grand Junction
KVNF's Laura Palmisano reports Hinsdale County is moving ahead with renovations at Lake San Cristobal
KDNK's Morgan Neely reports for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaboration on fossil fuel transitions on mountain bike trails at Coal Basin, near Redstone, mitigating environmental destruction left behind by mine operators