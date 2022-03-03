© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Debby Burnett

    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 3, 2022
    There will be no Town of Paonia special election in May. Kate Redmond reports on the results of a special meeting Monday night. Then as KVNF News continues interviewing each candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, today Gavin Dahl speaks to Democrat Debby Burnett.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 3, 2022
