There will be no Town of Paonia special election in May. Kate Redmond reports on the results of a special meeting Monday night. Then as KVNF News continues interviewing each candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, today Gavin Dahl speaks to Democrat Debby Burnett.
There will be no Town of Paonia special election in May. Kate Redmond reports on the results of a special meeting Monday night. Then as KVNF News continues interviewing each candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, today Gavin Dahl speaks to Democrat Debby Burnett.