KVNF Regional Newscast: March 3, 2022

Former Republican Colorado Governor Bill Owens resigned as Credit Bank of Moscow board chairman
Colorado Creative Industries announced $64M for 34 projects, including grants for Norwood Parks & Rec to purchase the Oliver House and for the Transfer Warehouse in Telluride
A new round of layoffs at Ouray Silver Mines leaves fewer than 20 workers left on staff
Montrose Rec District announces new satellite location will open later this year at Colorado Outdoors
Kate Redmond reports the Town of Paonia passed a new ordinance at a special meeting Monday that led citizen petitioner Bill Brunner to pull an initiative about transparency, so no May special election is needed
As KVNF News continues interviewing each candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, today Gavin Dahl speaks to Democrat Debby Burnett
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
We begin a series of interviews with candidates for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. Up first, Kate Redmond speaks to Democrat Colin Wilhelm of Glenwood Springs. Meanwhile, Republicans filed a new federal lawsuit last week seeking to prevent unaffiliated voters from voting in the Republican primary this June.