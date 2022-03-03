© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 3, 2022

Published March 3, 2022 at 12:30 PM MST
Third Congressional District candidate Debby Burnett speaks to KVNF News Director Gavin Dahl via Zoom on March 2, 2022.
  • Former Republican Colorado Governor Bill Owens resigned as Credit Bank of Moscow board chairman
  • Colorado Creative Industries announced $64M for 34 projects, including grants for Norwood Parks & Rec to purchase the Oliver House and for the Transfer Warehouse in Telluride
  • A new round of layoffs at Ouray Silver Mines leaves fewer than 20 workers left on staff
  • Montrose Rec District announces new satellite location will open later this year at Colorado Outdoors
  • Kate Redmond reports the Town of Paonia passed a new ordinance at a special meeting Monday that led citizen petitioner Bill Brunner to pull an initiative about transparency, so no May special election is needed
  • As KVNF News continues interviewing each candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, today Gavin Dahl speaks to Democrat Debby Burnett

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
