KVNF Regional Newscast: March 3, 2022

Former Republican Colorado Governor Bill Owens resigned as Credit Bank of Moscow board chairman
Colorado Creative Industries announced $64M for 34 projects, including grants for Norwood Parks & Rec to purchase the Oliver House and for the Transfer Warehouse in Telluride
A new round of layoffs at Ouray Silver Mines leaves fewer than 20 workers left on staff
Montrose Rec District announces new satellite location will open later this year at Colorado Outdoors
Kate Redmond reports the Town of Paonia passed a new ordinance at a special meeting Monday that led citizen petitioner Bill Brunner to pull an initiative about transparency, so no May special election is needed
As KVNF News continues interviewing each candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, today Gavin Dahl speaks to Democrat Debby Burnett