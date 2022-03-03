© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 3, 2022

Published March 3, 2022 at 12:31 PM MST
DebbyBurnett.png
Gavin Dahl
/
KVNF
Third Congressional District candidate Debby Burnett speaks to KVNF News Director Gavin Dahl via Zoom on March 2, 2022.
  • Former Republican Colorado Governor Bill Owens resigned as Credit Bank of Moscow board chairman
  • Colorado Creative Industries announced $64M for 34 projects, including grants for Norwood Parks & Rec to purchase the Oliver House and for the Transfer Warehouse in Telluride
  • A new round of layoffs at Ouray Silver Mines leaves fewer than 20 workers left on staff
  • Montrose Rec District announces new satellite location will open later this year at Colorado Outdoors
  • Kate Redmond reports the Town of Paonia passed a new ordinance at a special meeting Monday that led citizen petitioner Bill Brunner to pull an initiative about transparency, so no May special election is needed
  • As KVNF News continues interviewing each candidate for Colorado’s Third Congressional District, today Gavin Dahl speaks to Democrat Debby Burnett

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Colorado Creative IndustriesNorwoodOuray Silver MinesMontrose Rec. CenterColorado OutdoorsPaonia2022 ElectionDebby BurnettCD3Third Congressional District
Stay Connected