KVNF Regional Newscast: June 22, 2022

A plea agreement is pending in the mail fraud case of Megan Hess. Montrose Press reports she would have five other mail fraud counts dismissed as well as the charge of shipping hazardous material. In 2018 Hess was accused of harvesting whole bodies or body parts for sale to research and medical markets without proper consent of next of kin. Her business Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors was shut down. With the plea agreement, Megan Hess will not go to trial. She faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Supply chain issues since the start of the pandemic are now affecting menstrual supplies. The shortage emerged in January, but women’s advocates said it took a while for lawmakers and corporations to pay attention. Grocery store shelves are thin, and organizations who support low-income women and girls say their donations are down. Colorado Newsline reports prices, meanwhile, are up. Some products are selling for nearly five times the price they were two years ago. While a menstrual cup is a good alternative to tampons or pads, access to clean and running water is not always an option and many young women in particular are not educated about using them.

Congress member Lauren Boebert is seeking funding from an infrastructure bill she voted against in March. Durango Herald reports Boebert wants $33 million dollars for the South Bridge in Glenwood Springs, covered in President Joe Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The City is requesting Rural Surface Transportation grant money to complete the project, to create a second point of access between Highway 82 and the western side of the Roaring Fork River in south Glenwood.

State Senator Don Coram’s campaign to unseat Boebert in the Republican primary race for CD3 is picking up steam now that the legislative session is over. The Grand Junction Sentinel reports the Montrose moderate raised two-and-a-half times more money this month than in April, according to his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission. Incumbent Boebert raised nearly three times as much as him, primarily from out-of-district sources. Among Democrats on the CD3 primary ballot, Pueblo resident Sol Sandoval has raised the most money, but she still trails Boebert by a lot.

A new report highlights how some area youth live in poverty. Mountain West News Bureau’s Kaleb Roedel has more on the report.

SPOT (:59)

In Colorado, 11-percent of the state’s youth are in poverty.

BILL WILSON FEATURE (4:46)