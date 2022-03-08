© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.

Donald Valdez

    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 8, 2022
    We continue our series of interviews with candidates vying for Lauren Boebert's seat representing Colorado’s Third Congressional District. This time, Gavin Dahl speaks to San Luis Valley rancher and state representative Donald Valdez. Plus, roadwork on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison is now delayed until next week.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 8, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
