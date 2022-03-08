KVNF Regional Newscast: March 8, 2022

Roadwork on a four-mile stretch of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison resumes this week, weather permitting. KVNF’s Laura Palmisano has details. Plus, we continue our series of interviews with candidates vying for Lauren Boebert's seat representing Colorado’s Third Congressional District. Gavin Dahl speaks with moderate Democrat Adam Frisch, from Aspen.

Listen • 8:10