Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 8, 2022

Published March 8, 2022 at 8:05 AM MST
DonaldValdez-edit.jpeg
Donald Valdez
/
  • Today is International Women's Day and this year's theme is 'Break the Bias'
  • State task force investigating unemployment fraud has referred 17 cases for criminal prosecution
  • Little Blue Creek Canyon project delayed until March 14th due to weather conditions
  • DOLA funding City of Montrose housing needs assessment process
  • Enstrom Candies reportedly moving into former Russell Stover outlet store in Montrose
  • Ridgway's Space to Create building will accept applications starting April 15th, with summer move-ins planned
  • Squaw Gulch in Ouray is one of 28 geographical sites in Colorado soon to be renamed
  • Gavin Dahl speaks with San Luis Valley rancher and state representative Donald Valdez who is running for Congress

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
  • AdamFrisch.png
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 7, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Roadwork on a four-mile stretch of U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison resumes this week, weather permitting. KVNF’s Laura Palmisano has details. Plus, we continue our series of interviews with candidates vying for Lauren Boebert's seat representing Colorado’s Third Congressional District. Gavin Dahl speaks with moderate Democrat Adam Frisch, from Aspen.