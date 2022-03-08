Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: March 8, 2022
Published March 8, 2022 at 8:06 AM MST
- Today is International Women's Day and this year's theme is 'Break the Bias'
- State task force investigating unemployment fraud has referred 17 cases for criminal prosecution
- Little Blue Creek Canyon project delayed until March 14th due to weather conditions
- DOLA funding City of Montrose housing needs assessment process
- Enstrom Candies reportedly moving into former Russell Stover outlet store in Montrose
- Ridgway's Space to Create building will accept applications starting April 15th, with summer move-ins planned
- Squaw Gulch in Ouray is one of 28 geographical sites in Colorado soon to be renamed
- Gavin Dahl speaks with San Luis Valley rancher and state representative Donald Valdez who is running for Congress