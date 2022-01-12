KVNF Regional Newscast: January 12, 2022
- Lance Ferguson leads effort to deliver donations to survivors of Marshall Fire in Boulder County
- Colorado chapter of Sierra Club threatened with suspension by national HQ
- Environmentalists concerned about oil running through Colorado on trains from Utah, headed to the Gulf Coast
- Durango School District acquires electric school bus, first of its kind implemented in Colorado
- KVNF's Laura Palmisano speaks to Garey Martinez about Shepherd's Hand purchasing its building in downtown Montrose