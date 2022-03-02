John Eastman

We begin a series of interviews with candidates for Colorado’s Third Congressional District. Up first, Kate Redmond speaks to Democrat Colin Wilhelm of Glenwood Springs. Meanwhile, Republicans filed a new federal lawsuit last week seeking to prevent unaffiliated voters from voting in the Republican primary this June.
