KVNF Regional Newscast: March 2, 2022

Delta Health approved a sales tax increase ballot item at their meeting last night. Lisa Young reports. Plus, the water system for the town of Paonia continues to pose a contentious set of challenges. Solid Solutions Geosciences, the company under contract with the town, took issue with Town Trustees and members of the Water Advisory Committee touring the facility. Kate Redmond reports from last week’s Paonia Trustee meeting. *CORRECTION*: A speaker identified in this story as Christina Patterson was in fact her sister Sherin Patterson.

