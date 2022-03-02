© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 2, 2022

Published March 2, 2022 at 8:17 AM MST
ColinWilhelm.jpeg
  • Water operator Solid Solutions Geosciences has terminated their relationship with the Town of Paonia
  • Mark Burns charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery
  • Grand Valley Resettlement Program has welcomed nine Afghan refugee families to Grand Junction so far
  • Rep. Jason Crow (D-Aurora) accuses Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Silt) of "depravity" for heckling President Biden during SOTU
  • Republicans filed a new federal lawsuit to prevent unaffiliated voters from voting in the Republican primary this June
  • Kate Redmond speaks with Colorado Third Congressional District candidate Colin Wilhelm, a Democrat from Glenwood Springs

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
