KVNF Regional Newscast: March 2, 2022

Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
Delta Health approved a sales tax increase ballot item at their meeting last night. Lisa Young reports. Plus, the water system for the town of Paonia continues to pose a contentious set of challenges. Solid Solutions Geosciences, the company under contract with the town, took issue with Town Trustees and members of the Water Advisory Committee touring the facility. Kate Redmond reports from last week’s Paonia Trustee meeting. *CORRECTION*: A speaker identified in this story as Christina Patterson was in fact her sister Sherin Patterson.