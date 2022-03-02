© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 2, 2022

Published March 2, 2022 at 8:17 AM MST
ColinWilhelm.jpeg
  • Water operator Solid Solutions Geosciences has terminated their relationship with the Town of Paonia
  • Mark Burns charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery
  • Grand Valley Resettlement Program has welcomed nine Afghan refugee families to Grand Junction so far
  • Rep. Jason Crow (D-Aurora) accuses Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Silt) of "depravity" for heckling President Biden during SOTU
  • Republicans filed a new federal lawsuit to prevent unaffiliated voters from voting in the Republican primary this June
  • Kate Redmond speaks with Colorado Third Congressional District candidate Colin Wilhelm, a Democrat from Glenwood Springs

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Paonia waterPaonia murderrefugeesGrand Valley Resettlement ProgramLauren BoebertJason CrowColorado Primary ElectionJohn Eastman2022 ElectionCD33rd Congressional DistrictColin Wilhelm
