Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: March 2, 2022
Published March 2, 2022 at 8:17 AM MST
- Water operator Solid Solutions Geosciences has terminated their relationship with the Town of Paonia
- Mark Burns charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery
- Grand Valley Resettlement Program has welcomed nine Afghan refugee families to Grand Junction so far
- Rep. Jason Crow (D-Aurora) accuses Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Silt) of "depravity" for heckling President Biden during SOTU
- Republicans filed a new federal lawsuit to prevent unaffiliated voters from voting in the Republican primary this June
- Kate Redmond speaks with Colorado Third Congressional District candidate Colin Wilhelm, a Democrat from Glenwood Springs