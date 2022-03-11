KVNF Regional Newscast: March 11, 2022

Next in our series of interviews with candidates vying for Lauren Boebert's seat in Congress, Gavin Dahl speaks to Scott Yates. He was born in Glenwood Springs, reported for the Durango Herald, wrote a book about water, and now lives in Pueblo. Plus, a new study shows Colorado food assistance recipients have to pay back money far more often than in other states. But fraud is usually not the reason. Kate Redmond explains.

