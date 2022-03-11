KVNF Regional Newscast: March 11, 2022
- Montrose School District's new Red Hawks mascot and existing Johnson Elementary Thunderbirds mascot are still offensive to Native cultures, according to the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, who didn't explain their decision
- Republican Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is out of jail with strict conditions
- Republican Montrose County Clerk Tressa Guynes has a primary challenger from her own office, Kendra Jenkins
- Jury in Denver reviewing 'indiscriminate' police use of force against racial justice protesters
- Colorado man will testify against extremist group Oath Keepers he left over move toward fascism
- Montrose Republican state senator Don Coram talks with KVNF's Kate Redmond about why he's challenging Lauren Boebert in the race for Colorado's Third Congressional District