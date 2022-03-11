© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 11, 2022

Published March 11, 2022 at 9:48 AM MST
SenatorDonCoram.png
Laura Palmisano
/
KVNF
  • Montrose School District's new Red Hawks mascot and existing Johnson Elementary Thunderbirds mascot are still offensive to Native cultures, according to the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, who didn't explain their decision
  • Republican Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is out of jail with strict conditions
  • Republican Montrose County Clerk Tressa Guynes has a primary challenger from her own office, Kendra Jenkins
  • Jury in Denver reviewing 'indiscriminate' police use of force against racial justice protesters
  • Colorado man will testify against extremist group Oath Keepers he left over move toward fascism
  • Montrose Republican state senator Don Coram talks with KVNF's Kate Redmond about why he's challenging Lauren Boebert in the race for Colorado's Third Congressional District

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Montrose County School DistrictIndian MascotsMontrose High SchoolMesa County ClerkTina PetersTressa GuynesMontrose County ClerkRacial Justice ProtestsDenver PolicePolice MisconductJanuary 6th InsurrectionOath KeepersMarina ZimmermanCD3Third Congressional District2022 ElectionLauren BoebertRepublican Party
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond
Related Content
  • ScottYates.png
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: March 10, 2022
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Next in our series of interviews with candidates vying for Lauren Boebert's seat in Congress, Gavin Dahl speaks to Scott Yates. He was born in Glenwood Springs, reported for the Durango Herald, wrote a book about water, and now lives in Pueblo. Plus, a new study shows Colorado food assistance recipients have to pay back money far more often than in other states. But fraud is usually not the reason. Kate Redmond explains.