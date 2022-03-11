© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 11, 2022

Published March 11, 2022 at 9:50 AM MST
SenatorDonCoram.png
Laura Palmisano
/
KVNF
  • Montrose School District's new Red Hawks mascot and existing Johnson Elementary Thunderbirds mascot are still offensive to Native cultures, according to the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs, who didn't explain their decision
  • Republican Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is out of jail with strict conditions
  • Republican Montrose County Clerk Tressa Guynes has a primary challenger from her own office, Kendra Jenkins
  • Jury in Denver reviewing 'indiscriminate' police use of force against racial justice protesters
  • Colorado man will testify against extremist group Oath Keepers he left over move toward fascism
  • Montrose Republican state senator Don Coram talks with KVNF's Kate Redmond about why he's challenging Lauren Boebert in the race for Colorado's Third Congressional District

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast Montrose County School DistrictIndian MascotsMontrose High SchoolMesa County ClerkTina PetersTressa GuynesMontrose County ClerkRacial Justice ProtestsDenver PolicePolice MisconductJanuary 6th InsurrectionOath KeepersMarina ZimmermanCD3Third Congressional District2022 ElectionLauren BoebertRepublican Party
Stay Connected