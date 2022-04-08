KVNF Regional Newscast: April 8, 2022

(:05) This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Friday, April 8th. I’m Gavin Dahl.

(:35) A $4 million dollar federal COVID aid initiative is encouraging more preschool teachers to enter the field as Colorado launches universal preschool in 2023. Chalkbeat reports the education industry is still reeling from staff shortages exacerbated by the pandemic . More than 2,000 people, or 10 percent of the workforce, left the field during the last two years. The plan is to add back more than 1,000 by June. Along with free college classes, the state is funding apprenticeships, scholarships, trainings, mentoring, translation, and other support for people seeking careers in early childhood ed.(:10) The Colorado Senate has approved a thirty billion dollar state budget. Scott Franz has more on the final steps lawmakers must take before sending it to Governor Polis.

(:10) After a two-decade run as Sustainable Settings, a 244 acre ranch by Carbondale is hitting the market for a whopping $24 million dollars. Here’s KDNK's Morgan Neely.

(:25) What kind of person comes to mind when you think of a national park ranger? If you’re picturing a rugged, white middle-aged mountain man, you’re probably not alone. But the National Park Service is trying to change that stereotype through a program called NPS Academy, hosting a spring break orientation at Grand Teton National Park in March. Kyle Mackie of KHOL Jackson reports for Rocky Mountain Community Radio.

Thanks to Kate Redmond plus freelancers Laura Palmisano, Lisa Young, Apollo Rodriquez, Chad Reich, and Stephanie Maltarich. I'm Gavin Dahl.