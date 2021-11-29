-
This week on Local Motion, we learn more about threat assessment and suicide prevention, and get an update on the co-responder program. Gavin Dahl speaks…
-
Ben Graves from The Nature Connection explains the Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program, and outlines youth summer camps in Delta County. Mental Health…
-
Colorado hires marketing firm to craft public health messaging, track & respond to bogus claimsMesa County offering monetary incentives to encourage COVID…
-
Ridgway Concert Series approved for 5 Thursdays in JulyAspen dropping outdoor mask mandateColorado removing pejorative language from state…
-
Montrose High School now a COVID outbreak siteColorado Mesa University stays open with routine testing4 staff of Grand Junction Utilities department test…
-
This encore edition of Local Motion focuses on mental health. Originally aired Sept. 24, 2019, it was updated in July 2020 with information about mental…
-
Shutdown of Bowie #2 mine brings more loss to a struggling Delta CountyAnother man in San Miguel County dies from a self-inflicted gunshot woundEmpty…
-
Telluride man found dead near Tomboy RoadFarm Service Agency announces special consideration for organic farmsDelta County braces for another economically…
-
Montrose County Jail inmate dies after suicide attempt High school dropout, graduation rates vary around Western SlopePalisade sued over medical marijuana…
-
Lake City prepares for a special electionAgencies band together to save Colorado native fishesNovember wildfire destroys structures, causes…