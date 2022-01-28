© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 28, 2022

Published January 28, 2022 at 3:53 PM MST
Chad Reich
/
KVNF
This reclaimed and remediated well site in the Gunnison National Forest is located in the headwaters of the North Fork of the Gunnison River.
  • Colorado Outdoors complex in Montrose taking shape
  • Valley High, 2nd of 3 Paonia marijuana dispensaries, now open
  • Kate Redmond reports Paonia trustees discussed the water system at their meeting this week
  • Chad Reich reports the COGCC is determining whether companies need to commit more bond money upfront

Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. He joined the staff of KVNF in the summer of 2020 and has since won awards and recognition for his reporting from the Colorado Broadcasters Association and Society of Professional Journalists. His writing has been published by The Montrose Press, The Sopris Sun, Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Radio Survivor, Boise Weekly, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College with a BA in media production and community organizing.
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
    KVNF Regional Newscast: January 27, 2022
    As the old saying goes, whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over. Sometimes that struggle gets personal. Kate Redmond reports on the slaughter of beavers who dam up irrigation in Crawford. Plus several Colorado lawmakers are working from home this week. But party leaders cannot say whether the higher rate of virtual participation is because of a COVID outbreak at the Capitol. Scott Franz reports.