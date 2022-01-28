© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 28, 2022

January 28, 2022
This reclaimed and remediated well site in the Gunnison National Forest is located in the headwaters of the North Fork of the Gunnison River.
  • Colorado Outdoors complex in Montrose taking shape
  • Valley High, 2nd of 3 Paonia marijuana dispensaries, now open
  • Kate Redmond reports Paonia trustees discussed the water system at their meeting this week
  • Chad Reich reports the COGCC is determining whether companies need to commit more bond money upfront

Tags

KVNF Regional NewscastColorado OutdoorsMontroseColorado Yurt CompanyValley HighPaonia PurpleRetail MarijuanaPaoniaWaterCOGCCOil & GasOrphan WellsRMCRRocky Mountain Community Radio CoalitionFossil Fuel Reporting Collaboration
