Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: January 28, 2022
Published January 28, 2022 at 4:02 PM MST
- Colorado Outdoors complex in Montrose taking shape
- Valley High, 2nd of 3 Paonia marijuana dispensaries, now open
- Kate Redmond reports Paonia trustees discussed the water system at their meeting this week
- Chad Reich reports the COGCC is determining whether companies need to commit more bond money upfront