Local Motion: Snow Drawings

Artist and Elsewhere Studios resident Sonja Hinirchsen stopped by KVNF to talk about her art and her series Snow Drawings which she recently shared with our local communities. Sonja has visited Colorado many times and has done Snow Drawings in Aspen and over Rabbit Ears Pass. A group of North Fork Valley locals participated in this snow series on the Grand Mesa on March 25th. Kori Stanton interviewed Sonja as well as local participants Natalie Haines and her five year old daughter Amelie about their snow-shoeing and snow drawing experience. You can see more of Sonja's art at www.sonja-hinrichsen.com. Special thanks to Ben Lehman for capturing the images of the snow drawings with his drone.