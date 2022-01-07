KVNF Regional Newscast: January 5, 2022
- Colorado's minimum wage is up to $12.56 or $9.54 for those earning tips, while certain direct care workers will now earn a minimum wage of $15 per hour
- A new provision goes into effect in March allowing Colorado voters to make changes to registration online with the last four digits of your Social Security number
- Telluride Foundation is building 24 homes in Norwood, 14 in Ridgway, and 60 in Ouray with prefabricated materials
- Kate Redmond speaks to Mayor Mary Bachran about why Paonia Board of Trustees declined to proceed with an affordable housing grant application last month
- KHOL's Kyle Mackie reports on challenges facing the nation's largest wind farm, under construction in Wyoming