© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 5, 2022

Published January 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM MST
CCSM_Web_LEAD.jpg
Kyle Mackie
/
KHOL
Site Coordinator Jason Theesfeld, left, and Director of Communications Kara Choquette, of the Power Company of Wyoming, pose for a photo at one of the highest points of the Chokecherry and Sierra Madre Wind Energy Project site.
  • Colorado's minimum wage is up to $12.56 or $9.54 for those earning tips, while certain direct care workers will now earn a minimum wage of $15 per hour
  • A new provision goes into effect in March allowing Colorado voters to make changes to registration online with the last four digits of your Social Security number
  • Telluride Foundation is building 24 homes in Norwood, 14 in Ridgway, and 60 in Ouray with prefabricated materials
  • Kate Redmond speaks to Mayor Mary Bachran about why Paonia Board of Trustees declined to proceed with an affordable housing grant application last month
  • KHOL's Kyle Mackie reports on challenges facing the nation's largest wind farm, under construction in Wyoming

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscastminimum wageVoter RegistrationTelluride Foundationaffordable housingPaoniaMary BachranWaterwyomingWind EnergyKHOLKyle MackieRMCRRocky Mountain Community Radio CoalitionFossil Fuel Reporting Collaboration
Stay Connected
Gavin Dahl
Gavin Dahl is a writer and producer with a passion for community media. His resume includes work for stations like KDNK Carbondale, national programs like Alternative Radio with David Barsamian, and nonprofits like Open Media Foundation in Denver. His reporting has been published by Boulder Weekly, Boise Weekly, Raw Story, and The Austin American-Statesman. He graduated from The Evergreen State College in 2008 with a BA in media production and community organizing.
See stories by Gavin Dahl
Kate Redmond
Kate Redmond was reared on a ranch in Routt County, Colorado in a large and boisterous family. Kate has enjoyed a career in audio and lighting, with previous stints at The Vilar Performing Arts Center, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet, and Strings Pavilion. Her interests include alpine skiing, yoga, poetry, mosaics, and she's currently writing a memoir about her time in Uruguay. After several years as a KVNF volunteer, she joined the staff in December 2020.
See stories by Kate Redmond