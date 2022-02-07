© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 7, 2022

Published February 7, 2022 at 8:15 AM MST
A molten salt nuclear reactor research lab is seen at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. A similar but larger version is planned for the San Rafael Research Center in Emery County, Utah.
  • Local parent tells Montrose Press the new forest preschool opening this fall is 'like a dream come true'
  • Kate Redmond reports a new online driver's ed company is updating dull training manuals for new drivers
  • KZMU's Justin Higginbottom looks at a molten salt nuclear reactor that could be the future of power

