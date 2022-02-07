Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: February 7, 2022
Published February 7, 2022 at 8:15 AM MST
- Local parent tells Montrose Press the new forest preschool opening this fall is 'like a dream come true'
- Kate Redmond reports a new online driver's ed company is updating dull training manuals for new drivers
- KZMU's Justin Higginbottom looks at a molten salt nuclear reactor that could be the future of power