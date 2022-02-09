Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: February 9, 2022
Published February 9, 2022 at 10:59 AM MST
- The Wright Opera House in Ouray receives the Governor's Award for their conservation efforts
- Laura Palmisano reports on what do to if you lose your vaccine card
- Christopher Biddle reports on a new initiative in the Colorado Legislature could rewrite some of the rules of the post-coal economy