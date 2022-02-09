© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: February 9, 2022

Published February 9, 2022 at 10:59 AM MST
KBUT_winter lmd story 1.JPEG
Two winterized mountain bikers soak up the views as they head out Gothic Valley in December
  • The Wright Opera House in Ouray receives the Governor's Award for their conservation efforts
  • Laura Palmisano reports on what do to if you lose your vaccine card
  • Christopher Biddle reports on a new initiative in the Colorado Legislature could rewrite some of the rules of the post-coal economy

