Ridgway and Ouray listeners may experience static due to a fault in our 88.9 translator. We are working on this issue and apologize for the inconvenience.
KVNF Regional Newscast: February 28, 2022
Published February 28, 2022 at 8:26 AM MST
- Two dozen headliners perform for a virtual benefit concert benefitting Marshall Fire victims tonight at 7
- Sen. Michael Bennet estimates 3.7M children will be plunged back into poverty due to Child Tax Credit expiration
- Ridgway's water supply in good shape, even with projected growth
- Alex Hager reports opposition is growing to proposed diversion carrying water out of San Luis Vally to Front Range
- Gavin Dahl reports from Crisis Intervention Training in Delta, attended by Delta PD, Montrose PD, DCSO, MCSO and Center for Mental Health staffers