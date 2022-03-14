© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
kvnf_news_square_0.png
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 14, 2022

Published March 14, 2022 at 8:02 AM MDT
MarinaZimmerman-KVNF.png
Gavin Dahl
/
KVNF
Republican candidate Marina Zimmerman speaks to KVNF via Zoom on March 11, 2022.
  • Colorado Republicans used stall tactics to drag out debates on the Reproductive Health Equity Act longer than any other bill in 25 years at the State Capitol before it passed along party lines
  • COGCC preserved buffer zone between oil & gas wells and residential homes, making the 2000-foot setback requirement a precedent
  • The public defender for murder suspect Mark Burns has filed a motion for bill of particulars with DA
  • My Place Pub in Delta relinquished the bar to the state to pay off federal, state, and local back taxes
  • Kate Redmond reports locals have found a novel way to support Ukrainians during Russian invasion
  • Gavin Dahl speaks to Republican Marina Zimmerman who is challenging Lauren Boebert in the Republican primary

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast 2022 ElectionCD3Third Congressional DistrictRepublican PartyLauren BoebertMarina Zimmermanabortion2022 Legislative SessionCOGCCOil & GasUkraineAirbnb
Stay Connected