KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: March 25, 2022

Published March 25, 2022 at 11:16 AM MDT
Emily Anderson
Delta Paw Print
Annabelle Kraai steps up to plate during a varsity softball game.
  • Colorado now publishing school-level COVID vaccination data on a new statewide dashboard
  • Montrose County School Board reviewed a master capital plan at their Tuesday work session with big future projects in mind, like replacing Montrose High, expanding Peak Virtual Academy, renovating Centennial Middle
  • Scott Franz reports Colorado lawmakers are unveiling a bipartisan bill to help prevent deaths from fentanyl by increasing criminal penalties for distribution
  • Kate Redmond reports Colorado's beef industry is continuing a pandemic-era program to help help feed hungry kids
  • Gavin Dahl speaks with Delta High School freshman Juliana Stagner who wrote recently for The Paw Print student newspaper about gender inequality in sports

Tags

KVNF Regional Newscast COVID-19cdpheCOVID DashboardMCSDMontrose County School DistrictScott FranzCapCovCapitol CoveragefentanylFood InsecurityDelta High SchoolPaw Print
