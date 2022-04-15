KVNF Regional Newscast: April 15, 2022

(:05) This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Friday, April 15th. I’m Gavin Dahl.

(:50) Delta Montrose Electric Association and Guzman Energy announced a joint agreement yesterday to revise a permitting proposal for the Garnet Mesa Solar Project . In a statement they said, [quote] “We are confident that by working together with Delta County residents, we can address the concerns raised at the last permitting review, including agricultural and irrigation questions.” Guzman, the power wholesaler for DMEA, applied for a permit to build a 472-acre solar farm on Garnet Mesa, capable of generating 80 megawatts of power, enough to power 18,000 homes in the area. Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes, the sole vote in favor of the limited use permit last time around, said that if the new proposal includes “substantial changes,” the energy partners could resubmit the proposal without waiting 12 months.

(:50) Montrose County School District spokesman Matt Jenkins speaks this afternoon at a special session of the state’s Commission on Indian Affairs convened by Lieutenant Governor Dianne Primavera. He told Colorado Sun he is disappointed the commission did not notify schools of an April 6 meeting where Thunderbird mascots were discussed. The Commission is charged with enforcing Senate Bill 116 , passed at the state capitol last year and setting a June 1st deadline for schools in the state to change mascots to remove derogatory names and images. Schools that don’t comply face fines of $25,000 dollars a month thereafter. Montrose High School wants to change its mascot from the Indians to the Red Hawks, but that mascot is also up in the air. After today, May 19th is the last scheduled meeting of the Indian Affairs Commission before the deadline.

(:30) Area temperatures in the 20s this week had orchardists staying up all night burning propane, running wind machines, and using sprinklers to keep temperatures in orchards high enough to save this year’s fruit crops. Colorado Sun reports it was exactly two years ago, when a hard freeze with temperatures dipping into the mid-teens hit Western Slope farms hard . That fall, another hard freeze killed thousands of fruit trees in Mesa County and the North Fork Valley. Most at risk are apricots, with buds already fully open.

(:09) The Paradise Theater in Paonia screens a documentary tomorrow about the extraordinary painter Earl Biss. Kate Redmond has more.

FEATURE (5:43)

(:06) That does it for Friday’s KVNF Regional Newscast. Special thanks to Kate Redmond. And thank you for listening. I’m Gavin Dahl.